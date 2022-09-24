2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: First weekend of fall features showers, storms

19 First Alert Forecast - file photo
19 First Alert Forecast - file photo(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today as highs peak in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect some rain before daybreak Sunday as lows bottom out in the upper 50s.

Showers and thunder will be featured on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

More rain on Sunday night will accompany lows in the lower 50s.

Monday will be wet and windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday’s scattered showers will include highs around 60.

