Officer, woman injured after fire incident in Summit County, police say

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield police said an officer was injured Friday during an incident with a woman in crisis.

It took place around 9:30 p.m. on I-271 near the State Route 303 exit, according to police.

Police said the officer and woman were involved in a struggle, and she lit herself on fire.

According to police, the officer immediately extinguished the flames and called for EMS.

Emergency personnel took the officer and woman to a local hospital with burn injuries.

The officer was treated and released, according to police.

An update on the woman’s condition was not available.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

