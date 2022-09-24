2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday

(Gray)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township.

The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE.

Drivers will be screened for impairment due to drugs and/or alcohol, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

