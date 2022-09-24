Teen girl missing since Sept. 20 last seen in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl has been missing since Sept. 20, and police are looking for the community’s help to find her.

16-year-old Paige Garsky was last seen in Cleveland, according to the Attorney General’s website.

Paige is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 112 pounds, police said. She also has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials also confirmed Paige has tattoos on her left shoulder and left finger. Paige also has her abdomen pierced.

Anyone with information on Paige’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police at 216-623-5262.

