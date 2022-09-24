‘Tragic loss’: Perkins Township police mourn death of police chief

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Perkins Township Police Department is mourning the death of Police Chief Vincent Donald.

The department shared the news Friday on Facebook and said it appears Donald passed away from natural causes.

Below is part of the announcement by Perkins Township Police Department:

“Chief Donald had great love and respect for our community, served exceptionally well throughout his career, and he will be sadly missed by the department. It is no secret that he loved his department, his co-workers, and law enforcement agencies that he has worked so closely with all throughout his career. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vince’s family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.”

Funeral arrangements for Donald have not been released at this time.

According to the city’s website, Donald spent his entire law enforcement career with Perkins Township police.

He started as an auxiliary officer in 2014 and was promoted to police chief in 2020.

