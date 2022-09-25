1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting, crash in Summit County, police say

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police said officers took a man into custody Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting and crash.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of Dailey Road for a motorcycle crash, according to police.

But after arriving to the scene, officers learned the motorcycle rider had been shot before crashing, detectives said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

According to police, the shooting took place in a driveway located in the 5400 block of Dailey Road.

Detectives said the suspected shooter was taken into custody, and his name was not released.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-882-3281.

