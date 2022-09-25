2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central Division title

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez is congratulated in the dugout after...
Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians (86-67) clinched the American League Central Division title on Sept 26. This is the first AL Central Division title the team has won in the Guardians era.

The Guardians claimed the division after the Chicago White Sox, who are in second place in the AL Central, lost to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The last time the Guardians won the division was prior to the name change in 2018. The team finished with a 91-71 record but was swept 3-0 in the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees.

The Guardians, who won 9 out of their last 10 games, earned home-field advantage in the American League Wild Card Series with the win.

The Guardians, who have the youngest roster in the MLB, are the third team in the American League playing baseball in October, following the No. 1 seeded Houston Astros and No. 2 seeded New York Yankees.

Cleveland, who locked up the third seed today, will play the No. 6 seed in the Wild Card. The winner of the three-game series will then head to the Bronx to face the Yankees.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

