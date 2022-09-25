2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Greater Cleveland Heart Walk encourages healthier lifestyles in Northeast Ohio

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gary Kish remembering the moment, he knew it was time for a change.

“I was a smoker, I ate bad, fast food… I don’t do fast food anymore,” Kish said.

Kish said he had an unhealthy lifestyle that he let go off 6 years ago.

“There was a feeling in my neck,” he added.

The Heart Walk here at the Flats East Bank hoping to do that for people struggling to get out of bed.

Mourice Saghir is one of the Organizers and told 19 News just how prevalent this issue has become over the years.

“It’s such a preventable disease 7,000 people die of heart disease in Ohio alone,” Saghir said.

Ron Boryk said knowing how to perform CPR is crucial.

“My brother-in-law Ray had a heart attack and I actually helped him survive the heart attack,” he said.

In addition to Yoga before the walk, Health screenings were done.

All of these efforts to not only engage but also educate people on how they can save themselves before it’s too late.

“He survived and got this hat & gave it to me and since has passed away,” Boryk said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
Greater Cleveland Heart Walk encourages healthier lifestyles in Northeast Ohio
Greater Cleveland Heart Walk encourages healthier lifestyles in Northeast Ohio
Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, a 28-year-veteran of the Lorain Police Department, was arrested Sept. 22.
Lorain police sergeant arrested and charged following off-duty incident with 2 other officers