Greater Cleveland Heart Walk encourages healthier lifestyles in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gary Kish remembering the moment, he knew it was time for a change.

“I was a smoker, I ate bad, fast food… I don’t do fast food anymore,” Kish said.

Kish said he had an unhealthy lifestyle that he let go off 6 years ago.

“There was a feeling in my neck,” he added.

The Heart Walk here at the Flats East Bank hoping to do that for people struggling to get out of bed.

Mourice Saghir is one of the Organizers and told 19 News just how prevalent this issue has become over the years.

“It’s such a preventable disease 7,000 people die of heart disease in Ohio alone,” Saghir said.

Ron Boryk said knowing how to perform CPR is crucial.

“My brother-in-law Ray had a heart attack and I actually helped him survive the heart attack,” he said.

In addition to Yoga before the walk, Health screenings were done.

All of these efforts to not only engage but also educate people on how they can save themselves before it’s too late.

“He survived and got this hat & gave it to me and since has passed away,” Boryk said.

