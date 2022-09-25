Hundreds of students compete in 32nd First Robotics competition at Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Toyshun Moore is an 11th grader representing the Cleveland Metropolitan School District at the first robotics competition.

This is considered an international robotics competition where teams of high school students design, build and program a 120 pound robot.

But it also pays to be here.

There are more than 85 million dollars in scholarships that are available for students and most of them are just for participating.

JonDarr Bradshaw is a STEM Learning Coordinator at the Great Lakes Science Center.

“I feel 10 feet tall and bullet proof, this is an extraordinary opportunity & I love every minute of it,” said Bradshaw.

His chest is filled with pride just seeing these young minds flourish and grow.

“The skills that they are learning are the kind of skills that area employers right here in Northeast Ohio are looking for,” Bradshaw said.

Trevor Privis told 19 News why he’s so passionate about this competition.

“Well part of it is it’s just fun using power tools, but a lot of it is really just that challenge to me of finding the solution and resolving the problem,” Privis said.

In the age of social media and smart phones.

These kids are setting an example of how to productively use their time, learn a new skill, and secure their futures.

