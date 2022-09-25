Lorain police sergeant arrested and charged following off-duty incident with 2 other officers

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sergeant with the Lorain Police Department was arrested and charged Thursday following an off-duty incident involving two other officers, according to Chief Jim McCann.

Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, a 28-year-veteran of the Lorain Police Department, was arrested Sept. 22, according to a press release.

McCann confirmed the officer was taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with assault, domestic violence and menacing by stalking as a result of the incident.

Officials confirmed Zapolski, who is currently assigned to the Patrol Operations Division within the department, has been placed on administrative leave. Zapolski will face an internal affairs investigation led by the Lorain Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards, officials said.

