2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Lorain police sergeant arrested and charged following off-duty incident with 2 other officers

Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, a 28-year-veteran of the Lorain Police Department, was arrested Sept. 22.
Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, a 28-year-veteran of the Lorain Police Department, was arrested Sept. 22.(Source: Lorain Police Department Facebook)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sergeant with the Lorain Police Department was arrested and charged Thursday following an off-duty incident involving two other officers, according to Chief Jim McCann.

Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, a 28-year-veteran of the Lorain Police Department, was arrested Sept. 22, according to a press release.

McCann confirmed the officer was taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with assault, domestic violence and menacing by stalking as a result of the incident.

Officials confirmed Zapolski, who is currently assigned to the Patrol Operations Division within the department, has been placed on administrative leave. Zapolski will face an internal affairs investigation led by the Lorain Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards, officials said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

16-year-old Paige Garsky was last seen in Cleveland since Sept. 21.
Teen girl missing since Sept. 20 last seen in Cleveland, police say
Cleveland Fire investigators: Duo wanted for arson after lighting stolen car on fire
Cleveland Fire investigators: Duo wanted for arson after lighting stolen car on fire
Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials.
Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick
Treyson Centa was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the area of SR 18 and I-71 on Sept. 23
High school soccer player from Medina County missing since Sept. 23, police say