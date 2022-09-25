2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Task Force 1 deployed ahead of landfall of Tropical Storm Ian

Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed on Saturday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian.
Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed on Saturday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed on Saturday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian.

Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated ahead of the landfall for Tropical Storm Ian

Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated ahead of the landfall for Tropical Storm Ian

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Sunday, September 25, 2022

The task force is one of 26 Search and Rescue Response Teams across the U.S. It is a subsidiary of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The state’s task force and two task forces from Virginia were activated due to the storm’s increase in strength, according to a press release.

Press Release - Ohio Task Force 1 Activated in Advance of Tropical Storm Ian (Dayton, OH)— 09/24/22 - 0930 hrs. Ohio...

Posted by Ohio Task Force 1 on Saturday, September 24, 2022

The 47-person team was sent to assist at the Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga., the release said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state Saturday evening with the storm’s impending arrival.

The storm is set to hit landfall early Thursday morning with the potential to turn into a ‘major hurricane’, according to weather experts familiar with the storm’s pattern.

19 First Alert Weather Team tracks Tropical Storm Ian's path until landfall, expected for...
19 First Alert Weather Team tracks Tropical Storm Ian's path until landfall, expected for Thursday.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

