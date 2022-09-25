Ohio Task Force 1 deployed ahead of landfall of Tropical Storm Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed on Saturday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian.

Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated ahead of the landfall for Tropical Storm Ian Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated ahead of the landfall for Tropical Storm Ian bit.ly/3DTgO6w Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Sunday, September 25, 2022

The task force is one of 26 Search and Rescue Response Teams across the U.S. It is a subsidiary of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The state’s task force and two task forces from Virginia were activated due to the storm’s increase in strength, according to a press release.

Press Release - Ohio Task Force 1 Activated in Advance of Tropical Storm Ian (Dayton, OH)— 09/24/22 - 0930 hrs. Ohio... Posted by Ohio Task Force 1 on Saturday, September 24, 2022

The 47-person team was sent to assist at the Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga., the release said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state Saturday evening with the storm’s impending arrival.

The storm is set to hit landfall early Thursday morning with the potential to turn into a ‘major hurricane’, according to weather experts familiar with the storm’s pattern.

19 First Alert Weather Team tracks Tropical Storm Ian's path until landfall, expected for Thursday. (Source: WOIO)

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.