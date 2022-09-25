Richland County man dies after single-car crash

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Richland County man died Saturday night after a single-car crash.

The highway patrol has identified the victim as 68-year-old Frank E. Pointer, of Mansfield.

Troopers said Pointer was driving around 10:15 p.m. on West Hanley Road when his car went left of center.

Pointer overcorrected, according to the highway patrol, and his car traveled off the road.

The vehicle hit several mailboxes and a traffic sign before striking a large tree head on, troopers said.

EMS took Pointer to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, where the highway patrol said he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

