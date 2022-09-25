Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said.

They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for pictures with it, according to court documents.

The men are identified as Vanard Kamron Shelton, 18, and Edward Levester Spikener, 19, both of Toledo.

Parents noticed the men get out of their car on Bowsher’s property and watched them hand over the gun to the student, police said. Those parents then notified Toledo Public Schools Police, officers said.

Police said the two men took off in their vehicle and led officers on a lengthy chase. Shelton was driving the vehicle and Spikener was the passenger, court records allege.

The chase exceeded speeds of 105 miles per hour at times, officers said. The pursuit almost led to “several crashes” as Shelton ran “several red lights,” according to police.

Both were eventually caught and arrested.

Shelton is charged with eluding police officers, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon on school property, court records show.

Spikener was charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly throwing a pistol out the vehicle’s window during the chase. He’s also charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon on school property, according to court documents.

They’re booked in Lucas County Corrections Center and are scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Sept. 26.

Edward Spikener (Lucas County Corrections)

Vanard Shelton (Provided by Lucas County Correctional)

