16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Alieyanna Miller is missing.
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing.

Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants.

Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call (330) 264-3333.

