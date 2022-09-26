2 Strong 4 Bullies
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar

((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a Cleveland man was shot and killed at a bar early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the victim was shot at the Showcase Bar & Grille in the 5000 block of Turney Road in Garfield Heights.

EMS rushed him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Ronnie Briggs, 27.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

