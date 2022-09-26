Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron.

Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m.

EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At this, the victim’s name is not being released.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

