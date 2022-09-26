2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment

(WALB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron.

Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m.

EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At this, the victim’s name is not being released.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

Latest News

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
Portage County community mourns student-athlete killed in crash
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says Alieyanna Miller is missing.
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County
(Source: WOIO)
Grand jury indicts man accused of deadly shooting at Cleveland grocery store