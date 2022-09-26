2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron woman robbed by suspect selling shoes online, police say

Enrique Scarlett
Enrique Scarlett(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online sale.

The incident happened around noon Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Marth Avenue.

According to police, a woman arranged online to buy a pair of shoes from a 19-year-old man.

The victim paid the man after he came to her home, and police said she was keeping a handgun in her pocket.

But the suspect grabbed her gun, according to police, and brandished his own firearm.

He allegedly fled with her gun and the shoes in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra.

Akron police said officers identified the suspect as Enrique Scarlett, and there is a warrant for his arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

