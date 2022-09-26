2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in Medina County around 3 p.m. on South State Road 18 near Ridgewood Road, Sgt. Ray Santiago of the OSHP said.

Garrett’s 2020 Porsche rolled several times during the crash, officials confirmed.

Garrett, along with a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Santiago said.

The Browns confirmed to 19 News the accident happened after Garrett left the practice facility.

Officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash and both people were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

The Browns confirmed to 19 News they are in the process of gathering more information.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

