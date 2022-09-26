Cleveland man wanted for 2020 murder, US Marshals offer reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect.

Investigators said Joseph Stephens, 30, is accused in the deadly shooting of Montreece Spain in Aug. of 2020 on Elk Avenue in Cleveland.

Stephens is described by the U.S. Marshals as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 177 pounds.

His hair is black and eyes are brown.

He was last known to live in the Cleveland area, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to contact 1-866-4WANTED.

You can also submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

