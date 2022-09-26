2 Strong 4 Bullies
Desperate for diapers: How Cleveland residents can help impacted families

By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland is participating in “National Diaper Need Awareness Week” from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2.

Cuyahoga County Council has also issued a proclamation declaring this a week of awareness.

According to the Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland, there are currently no federal programs that provide diaper support, underscoring the need for supporting diaper banks even more.

Cleveland Chesed Center is accepting diaper donations all week long.

“We recently had a mom that had twins that came into the Chesed Center and was shopping for food and housing supplies and then she saw the shelf of diapers,” Rabbi Avrohom Adler said.

“She thanked our manager and said ‘this has been a lifesaver to me,’” he continued.

The following organizations are accepting drop-off diaper donations:

  • The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland
  • The Twinsburg Public Library
  • Cleveland Public Library (East Side Locations)
  • Buy Buy Baby – Crocker Park
  • University Settlement
  • Student Run Health Clinic at Neighborhood Family Practice

