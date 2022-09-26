Flood watch issued for parts of Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather Day
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for today across our northeastern counties of Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Ashtabula.
There is a Flood Watch in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Where lake effect rain bands persist is where we will see the biggest flooding concerns.
Some spots could see 2-4 inches of rain by Tuesday night.
Today will be wet and windy with highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday’s scattered showers will include highs only around 60.
A drier pattern returns for the end of the work week.
