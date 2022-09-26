Flood watch issued for parts of Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for today across our northeastern counties of Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Ashtabula.

A SOGGY MONDAY MORNING for areas of the snowbelt. ☔☔



It's going to be a wet start to the week - especially for the areas highlighted in green.



Lake effect rain showers could cause flooding issues. pic.twitter.com/lCPdohCoIT — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) September 26, 2022

There is a Flood Watch in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

HEAVY RAIN moving into eastern Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Geauga counties through the morning commute https://t.co/HHxJttZG7G — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) September 26, 2022

Where lake effect rain bands persist is where we will see the biggest flooding concerns.

Some spots could see 2-4 inches of rain by Tuesday night.

Today will be wet and windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday’s scattered showers will include highs only around 60.

Some spots could see 2-4 inches of rain by Tuesday night.

A drier pattern returns for the end of the work week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.