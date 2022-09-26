2 Strong 4 Bullies
Flood watch issued for parts of Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather Day

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Tuesday night
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Tuesday night
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for today across our northeastern counties of Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Ashtabula.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Where lake effect rain bands persist is where we will see the biggest flooding concerns.

Some spots could see 2-4 inches of rain by Tuesday night.

Today will be wet and windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday’s scattered showers will include highs only around 60.

Some spots could see 2-4 inches of rain by Tuesday night.

A drier pattern returns for the end of the work week.

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 09252022

