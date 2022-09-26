Grand jury indicts man accused of deadly shooting Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 23-year-old man for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue.

Tykis Banks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school.

According to Cleveland police, Banks shot and killed Gerrell Miles, 36, on July 26.

Banks was taken into custody on Sept. 9.

Tykis Banks ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Police said Miles was selling merchandise on the sidewalk when Banks approached on a bike.

The two men started arguing and Banks shot him, said police.

“My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” said Thomas Miles. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”

Thomas Miles said Gerrell was scheduled to start his new job at the grocery store just days before he was killed.

““He went up there for the past two months trying to get a job from Save-a-Lot, picking up paper, pushing the car finally they decided we about to hire this guy,” said Thomas Miles.

Banks is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 25.

