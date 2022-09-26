Lakemore police shoot at burglary suspect armed with crowbar

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakemore police officer fired three shots at a burglary suspect after he threatened them with a crowbar, said Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith.

According to Chief Smith, officers responded to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenger Golf Course in the 1500 block of Flickinger Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, officers noticed a side door had been forced open and they could hear someone inside.

Chief Smith said officers entered the building and found the man inside a back office. He fled through an open door and officers followed.

Once they were in the parking lot, Chief Smith said the suspect turned towards the officer with the crowbar in his hand.

The suspect was not struck by any of the bullets and continued running.

He was taken into custody a short time later on Krumroy Road.

The suspect was booked into the Summit County Jail.

None of the officers were injured.

Chief Smith added the incident remains under investigation.

