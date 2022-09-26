2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man killed in Summit County shooting was fleeing ‘domestic altercation’

(WILX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Monday about a shooting and crash that killed a 53-year-old man.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was shot early Sunday while fleeing “a domestic altercation” at a home on Dailey Road in New Franklin.

The medical examiner’s office said the 53-year-old was riding away on his motorcycle when he got shot.

New Franklin police said officers were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the motorcycle crash, but realized once on scene the rider had shooting injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Detectives said the suspected shooter was taken into custody, and his name was not released.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-882-3281.

