Mom after Berea man charged with stalking: ‘What is his obsession with my son?’

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stalking a high school student appeared Monday in Berea Municipal Court to face a judge.

William C. Chupil pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing and menacing by stalking.

But the alleged victim, Brandee Williams’ son, claims he was following the 17-year-old.

“Is this going to be an issue? Is this guy going to try and pull up?” Williams’ said in a 19 News interview. “What is his obsession with my son?”

Here’s where it all starts: Chupil allegedly showed up to the minor’s job at McDonald’s, where he would hold up the drive-thru line to spark a conversation.

According to Berea police, Chupil stopped showing up at the drive-thru after a manager told him he was not welcome.

He then visited Berea-Midpark High School to wish the teen a happy birthday, according to a police report obtained by 19 News.

Williams said her son never told Chupil the date of his birthday or where he went to school.

“My son is very private; a lot of his friends don’t even know when his birthday is,” she said.

She said her concern grew when she found out about Chupil’s criminal history.

Berea police confirmed that Chupil was charged in 1970 in Kentucky for indecent conduct with another male.

Investigators also said he was convicted for trespassing at a North Royalton home to speak with a 20-year-old man back in 2020.

Williams said Chupil wrote a birthday letter to her son.

Inside the letter, it explains Chupil wanted to take the teen to a steak dinner to discuss job opportunities.

“Then [Chupil] says, ‘I care about what happens to you,’” Williams said about the note to her son.

The 80-year-old was given a $5,000 bond with a temporary protection order and GPS tracking monitor.

