Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday
Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday(Source: Elyria Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department.

Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to a department press release.

Police arrested 42-year-old Frederick Sharpless, Jr. on a charge of Having Weapons Under Disability officials confirmed. That charge is a third-degree felony.

Frederick Sharpless, Jr.
Frederick Sharpless, Jr.(Source: Elyria Police Department)

Officials said police also arrested a 17-year-old boy for a probation violation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

