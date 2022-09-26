Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department.

Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to a department press release.

Police arrested 42-year-old Frederick Sharpless, Jr. on a charge of Having Weapons Under Disability officials confirmed. That charge is a third-degree felony.

Frederick Sharpless, Jr. (Source: Elyria Police Department)

Officials said police also arrested a 17-year-old boy for a probation violation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

