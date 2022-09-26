Portage County community mourns student-athlete killed in crash

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County community is mourning the death of a Field Middle School student-athlete who was killed in a car crash.

The Brimfield Township Police Department said Donald Robinson III died Friday after being injured in the serious crash.

Brimfield Township Police Chief Roy Mosley said Donald and his brother Braydon Robinson are football players; Braydon was critically hurt in the crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two others were also injured: a third juvenile and the driver, a 35-year-old man from Kent.

“There simply are no words that can sufficiently express our sorrow,” Mosley said of the crash. “On behalf of all of us at BPD, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Robinson family and to everyone affected by this terrible incident.”

According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. Friday on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township.

The highway patrol said the vehicle traveled off the road, hit an embankment and flipped several times.

All four occupants were ejected in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to investigators.

