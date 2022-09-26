2 Strong 4 Bullies
UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for “queen” at the UK’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who died over two weeks ago, once met the calf’s mom, Donna, when she opened the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.

