2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

With Hurricane Ian coming, gas prices may vary.
With Hurricane Ian coming, gas prices may vary.(WVIR)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state.

According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio have seen increases of around 20 cents over the last week alone. Garrity says this is due to a combination of factors including the BP refinery fire. This fire disrupted the supply chain at a time where the conditions have already been strained.

AAA says that current prices should be seeing a decrease due to the switch to winter blend gas, which is cheaper, however as Hurricane Ian threatens portions of Florida, gas distribution will start to see extreme difficulties. Add that to the shutdown of the refinery plant, and that leads to higher prices.

AAA believes these higher prices will not last long, however it is good to consider driving less as a reaction to these jumps.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash
Myles Garrett involved in car accident in Wadsworth Township.
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash