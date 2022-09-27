2 Strong 4 Bullies
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service

Post about 5th grader’s business goes viral on Facebook
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business.

Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass.

“I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been using for a couple of weeks now, the tire came off and I’ve got to get a new one.”

Tre’shawn, who goes by Rozay, is working his way up to fixing his old mower by drumming up business and handing out business cards.

Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business
Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business(Tony Geftos)

Over the weekend, a photo of one of his cards next to a picture of Tre’shawn got thousands of shares on Facebook. Now, Rozay’s mom is planning to drive him all over the Toledo area to mow. He credits the idea to his older brother Jaivon Starks, who’s 16.

“I started because my brother started taking me to cut grass with him, and he told me if I make more money, then I can help my mom out,” says Rozay, who is now looking ahead to the next season and planning to shovel snow.

