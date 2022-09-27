Akron man accused of kidnapping son, shooting the mother, ‘had history of domestic violence, records show

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of kidnapping his son and shooting the child’s mother previously displayed a history of domestic violence, according to completed records requests from the Akron Police Department.

The man, 24-year-old Jose Castro, was arraigned on Sept. 21 on charges of kidnapping and felony assault.

An Amber Alert was sent out on Sept. 19 throughout the state after Castro kidnapped the 4-year-old boy. The boy was turned into detectives unharmed later that evening, and Castro was found and captured early Sept. 20.

“I was so scared,” said Monica Berrios, Elsie’s aunt. “I was thinking she’s gonna die and she’s never gonna wake up. I was crying. I can’t stop crying when I see everybody over there and there was too many people so the hospital say you have to go but I don’t wanna go and they take so long to bring the baby too.”

24-year-old Elsie Rivera Ortiz is described as a hard-working nurse and a dedicated mother who would do anything for her 4-year-old son Fabian. Her family said she loved her son so much that she tried really hard to make it work with the father of her child, Jose Castro.

“I can’t understand,” said Berrios. “They was so happy, they was a family together and they was together and they were happy I was never thinking he was gonna do that but the Friday that I see him in Walmart he was looking crazy.”

911 call logs from the department, received by 19 News, show officers were dispatched to the house Sept. 17 over a domestic violence incident after Castro and the victim got into an argument over messages on her phone. That was two days before the shooting.

Another report from back in June says Castro got physical with the victim. According to the incident report, Castro punched the woman in the stomach and ribs.

Officers said the woman had no injuries from that incident, but wanted the incident documented. But, officers said they could not determine the ‘primary aggressor’ at the time of the incident.

Elsie’s mother said she doesn’t think the police did enough to protect her daughter.

“She tried to find help for her and they say that they can’t because they don’t know who is the aggressor in that moment and it’s obvious he’s the aggressor,” said Jenny Ortiz.

Elsie’s family said Castro shot at her 11 times and hit her twice.

“He was telling him, the little boy, that the gun was fake that he’s gonna hit mommy with it but nothing’s gonna happen,” said Elsie’s uncle, Julio Berrios.

The family told 19 News she is recovering at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, saying she took her first steps since the shooting on Sept. 26.

“Today she start walking and everybody’s real proud of her,” said Berrios.

“She’s a fighter,” said Jenny Ortiz, Elsie’s mom. “She’s a strong girl and a mother, a good mother.”

The family isn’t sure when Elsie will come home from the hospital, but they are hopeful Castro will stay locked up and that Elsie and Fabian will get a fresh start.

Castro is still in custody. His bond is set at $1,000,000. If he does get out he would have to stay away from the family and wear a tracking device.

