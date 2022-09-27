2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Municipal courts only open to arraignments until further notice

Building having elevator problems
Akron police station
Akron police station(Source: Google Maps)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Muni court is closed to arraignment hearings only until further notice, according to a press release from the courts.

All of the building’s three elevators are currently out of service and are in need of repairs.

This change impacts parties with a hearing scheduled in an Akron Municipal Courtroom that is not Arraignment Court.

These parties will be contacted by their courtroom and/or attorney directly to reschedule.

Repairs to the elevators are expected to be completed as soon as possible. A post will be shared on the Akron Municipal Court Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/akronmunicipalcourt) detailing when hearings will resume.

If court users have questions, they are instructed to call the Akron Municipal Court at (330) 375-2120 and leave a voicemail.

