Cleveland Guardians fans gear up for playoffs after AL Central title win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a lot of excitement down at the Cleveland Guardians Team Shop on Monday.

The team is heading to the post-season and fans are gearing up and showing their support. The Guardians clinched the AL Central Division title on Sept. 25, the first time in four years.

“I got a hat, hoodie, and last but not least, a T-shirt,” Grover Horn said.

Many fans told 19 News they deserved this win.

“This is fantastic. We’ve waited so long,” Gwen Rombogh said. She told 19 News she stopped by the shop to pick up some items for her son.

Store manager Brian Tillinger said hats and T-shirts were ‘flying off the shelves’.

“Everything the players wore in the locker room is what’s selling the best.”

Dave Kulka was worried he wouldn’t get it hat so the shop was his first errand of the day.”

“I figured I better get down here soon because I’m guessing they will sell out.”

Fans tell 19 News it’s a great time to be a Clevelander.

“I didn’t think we would go this far. This is great for Cleveland,” Kathy Moore said.

“It’s pretty exciting, the Browns won, the Guardians won and we got a new great player with the Cavaliers, it’s going to be a good year.”

While the Guardians still have nine games until the playoffs, people are trusting the team will keep up the same momentum.

The team’s first playoff game is Oct 7.

