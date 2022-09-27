2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Police release bodycam video following car fire

By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released bodycam video from a car fire at the rear of a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood that occurred on Sept. 21.

Police and fire were called to a residence in the 10220 block of Unity Avenue around 6:20 pm.

When police arrived on the scene they saw a man standing in the backyard of a home next to a burning car.

According to a Cleveland Police report, officers gave the man multiple commands to move away from the vehicle and come toward them but they said he was showing signs of being impaired by the way he was acting and responding to their questions.

Police were eventually able to coax the man away from the vehicle, so Cleveland fire could extinguish the fire.

The car was so badly damaged from the fire the vehicle’s VIN number couldn’t be read.

Police had to break into the home to make sure there was nobody inside the residence during the fire.

According to the police report, a relative on the scene stated the man did drink a lot and goes on binges from time to time and he had spent time in prison for arson years ago.

The man was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Arson detectives on scene declared it an accidental fire pending an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Sahakyei “Kai” Hanson
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen at Collinwood High School on Sept. 14
Police release body cam from car fire
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder sprain, biceps strain in crash, team...
Bodycam footage, 911 audio capture aftermath of car crash involving Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett
Lorain water plant back up and running following fire
Lorain water plant back up and running following fire