Cleveland Police release bodycam video following car fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released bodycam video from a car fire at the rear of a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood that occurred on Sept. 21.

Police and fire were called to a residence in the 10220 block of Unity Avenue around 6:20 pm.

When police arrived on the scene they saw a man standing in the backyard of a home next to a burning car.

According to a Cleveland Police report, officers gave the man multiple commands to move away from the vehicle and come toward them but they said he was showing signs of being impaired by the way he was acting and responding to their questions.

Police were eventually able to coax the man away from the vehicle, so Cleveland fire could extinguish the fire.

The car was so badly damaged from the fire the vehicle’s VIN number couldn’t be read.

Police had to break into the home to make sure there was nobody inside the residence during the fire.

According to the police report, a relative on the scene stated the man did drink a lot and goes on binges from time to time and he had spent time in prison for arson years ago.

The man was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Arson detectives on scene declared it an accidental fire pending an investigation.

