Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute.

The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area.

UPDATE: 3 LEFT LANES BLOCKED on I-90 EB at MLK Jr. Dr. - More next on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/jFczTwUNcE — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) September 27, 2022

As of 6:45 a.m., all eastbound lanes were blocked while police and first responders investigated the scene of the crash.

19 News has reached out to EMS and law enforcement for additional details.

This story will be updated.

