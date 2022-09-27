Fire breaks out at Lorain County water filtration plant
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at a water filtration plant in Wellington, Ohio Monday night, according to the Wellington Fire Department.
Several area fire departments are currently working on the fire that started around 8 pm.
The plant is located at 23687 Pitts Road.
There are no injuries to report.
It is not known if the fire is affecting the plant’s operation.
A 19 News crew is on its way to the scene and will have more information when it is made available.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.