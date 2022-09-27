2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Fire breaks out at Lorain County water filtration plant

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at a water filtration plant in Wellington, Ohio Monday night, according to the Wellington Fire Department.

Water filtration plant fire
Water filtration plant fire(woio)

Several area fire departments are currently working on the fire that started around 8 pm.

The plant is located at 23687 Pitts Road.

There are no injuries to report.

It is not known if the fire is affecting the plant’s operation.

A 19 News crew is on its way to the scene and will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

Latest News

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Miami twins convicted for their roles in national identity theft scheme using Apple products
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash
Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash
Cleveland Guardians fans gear up for playoffs after AL Central title win
Cleveland Guardians fans gear up for playoffs after AL Central title win