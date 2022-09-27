Fire breaks out at Lorain County water filtration plant

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at a water filtration plant in Wellington, Ohio Monday night, according to the Wellington Fire Department.

Water filtration plant fire (woio)

Several area fire departments are currently working on the fire that started around 8 pm.

The plant is located at 23687 Pitts Road.

There are no injuries to report.

It is not known if the fire is affecting the plant’s operation.

A 19 News crew is on its way to the scene and will have more information when it is made available.

