FIRST ALERT DAY: Additional flooding possible today and tonight in bands of lake effect rain/storms

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sharp dip in the jet stream and associated chilly air mass, will continue to produce more rounds of lake effect showers and storms today, tonight, and tomorrow. A flood threat remains where the heavy squalls establish themselves. Stay aware of any flood warnings that could be issued in your neighborhood, especially if you live in a lake effect zone. A cool and blustery day ahead with high temperatures only around 60 degrees. A disturbance crossing the lake tonight will cause an uptick in the lake effect coverage with locally heavy rain rates. It stays cool tomorrow with more lake effect showers and storms in the area. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 50s in most areas.

