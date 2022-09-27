2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Gunman to be sentenced for killing 2 in 2021 shooting outside of Parma bar

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Juan Perez was initially indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

**19 News will live stream the 9 a.m. sentencing**

Investigators said Perez was the gunman in the March 2021 shooting outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill that killed security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno.

Cruz, who was an off-duty Cuyahoga County corrections officer at the time he was shot, returned fire after Acierno was shot, striking Perez, according to officials.

The 29-year-old suspect’s brother, 31-year-old Luis Candelario was identified as the driver of the getaway vehicle. He was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the incident.

This story will be updated after the sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Ronnie Briggs
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar
Ohio troopers seize cocaine
Ohio troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine from Florida woman during traffic stop
Police say Bernice Blankenship was her step-father's caretaker when he died in 2021.
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Fire breaks out at Lorain County water filtration plant