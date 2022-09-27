Gunman to be sentenced for killing 2 in 2021 shooting outside of Parma bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday morning.

Juan Perez was initially indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

**19 News will live stream the 9 a.m. sentencing**

Investigators said Perez was the gunman in the March 2021 shooting outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill that killed security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno.

Cruz, who was an off-duty Cuyahoga County corrections officer at the time he was shot, returned fire after Acierno was shot, striking Perez, according to officials.

The 29-year-old suspect’s brother, 31-year-old Luis Candelario was identified as the driver of the getaway vehicle. He was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the incident.

This story will be updated after the sentencing.

