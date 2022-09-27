2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man fatally shot in city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on the city’s West side Sunday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Martin Collins Jr., of Lakewood.

Officers were called out to W. 83rd Street and Madison Avenue around 11:48 p.m.

When they arrived, Collins was found on the tree lawn.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it appears Collin was shot inside a home in the 2000 block of W. 83rd Street and then dragged outside.

A female was arrested at the scene; however, police have not released her name or her charges.

