Miami twins convicted for their roles in national identity theft scheme using Apple products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two twins from Miami were convicted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Monday afternoon for their roles in stealing over $2 million in an identity theft scheme involving Apple products, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, were both charged with two counts of access device fraud, interstate transfer of stolen property and aggravated identity theft, according to a press release.

The duo ‘fraudulently gained access’ to around 2,366 AT&T mobile accounts, the release said. They would charge ‘millions of dollars’ worth of electronic devices through the accounts for Apple products.

Court records stated the national scheme caused a total of $2,155,483.78 in losses, the release said.

Luis and Jorge would later resell the fraudulently-purchased devices from their home in Miami, the release said.

Law enforcement agencies identified the brothers fraudulently buying iPhones and iPads through ‘numerous’ AT&T accounts through different electronic retail stores throughout Northern Ohio in Jan. 2020, officials said.

While executing a search warrant on a vehicle owned by Luis that was left behind a parking lot of a retail store, investigators found 49 different Apple products:

29 Apple iPhones

11 Pro Max cell phones

6 Apple iPad Pro tablets

3 Apple Watches

Authorities also found a firearm, a passport and other various electronic devices in the vehicle, the release said.

Louis and Jorge were arrested in March 2021, and pleaded guilty in April 2022, the release said.

The twins were sentenced 52 months in prison and were ordered to pay $360,937 in restitution, officials confirmed.

