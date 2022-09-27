2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen at Collinwood High School on Sept. 14

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Sahakyei “Kai” Hanson, who hasn’t been seen since Sept. 14.

Police said she was reported missing from her temporary foster home in Parma on Sept. 15.

Hanson was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 135 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt, grey jogging pants, and black and white tennis shoes, according to police.

Hanson’s guardian dropped her off at Collinwood High School on Sept. 14, said police.

According to police, Hanson called her guardian from an unknown number shortly after and said she was released early from school and was going downtown with her friend.

She has not returned home or contacted her guardian since then, police said.

Police stated that Child and Family Services reported that Hanson has recently reached out to a family member.

Hanson had only been living in the home for a short period of time, according to police, and it is unknown if she has family or friends in the area.

According to police, she is a habitual runaway who may be in the Cleveland, Parma, or Richmond Heights areas.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 or 440-855-1234 if you see Hanson or know where she may be.

Sahakyei “Kai” Hanson
Sahakyei “Kai” Hanson(Parma Police)

