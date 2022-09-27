More lake effect showers and storms overnight and into Wednesday; pattern finally breaks Thursday (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sharp dip in the jet stream and an associated chilly air mass will continue to produce more rounds of lake effect showers and storms tonight and tomorrow.

A flood threat remains in place where the heavy squalls establish themselves, especially in Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga, and Cuyahoga counties.

Please stay up-to-date about any Flood Warnings that could be issued in your neighborhood, especially if you live in a lake effect zone.

Widely scattered lake effect showers and storms will continue through Wednesday, although, by Wednesday evening, the showers will be less numerous than they were today.

By Thursday afternoon, we will be free of all lake effect precipitation.

We’ll start to see more sunshine by Thursday afternoon, too.

Temperatures will warm into the low 70s for this first weekend of October.

