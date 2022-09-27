Myles Garrett reportedly ‘swerved to avoid an animal’ before rollover crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details from Monday’s crash involving star Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are beginning to surface.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett “swerved to avoid an animal” and “overcorrected” before his Porsche was crashed on a Medina County roadway after Monday’s Cleveland Browns practice.

Pelissero also said Garrett was released from the hospital on Monday night. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

#Browns star Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source.



More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

Garrett has not shared anything publicly about the incident, but his agent said in a statement on social media that the 26-year-old was “alert and responsive” after the crash.

Statement regarding Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/XzkZW9f86s — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) September 27, 2022

A passenger in the car with Garrett also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said drug or alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The latest on Myles Garrett: What we know about his injuries and the crash that left he and a passenger hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/UkRrnttOll — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 27, 2022

Garrett’s status for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game against the Atlanta Falcons is not known at this time.

