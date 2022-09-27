2 Strong 4 Bullies
Myles Garrett reportedly ‘swerved to avoid an animal’ before rollover crash

Myles Garrett's car in towing company garage
(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details from Monday’s crash involving star Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are beginning to surface.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett “swerved to avoid an animal” and “overcorrected” before his Porsche was crashed on a Medina County roadway after Monday’s Cleveland Browns practice.

Ohio State Highway Patrol: Garrett injured in rollover crash

Pelissero also said Garrett was released from the hospital on Monday night. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Garrett has not shared anything publicly about the incident, but his agent said in a statement on social media that the 26-year-old was “alert and responsive” after the crash.

A passenger in the car with Garrett also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said drug or alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Garrett’s status for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game against the Atlanta Falcons is not known at this time.

