Ohio troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine from Florida woman during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Florida woman is in custody after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated nearly three dozen pounds of cocaine from a van she was driving.

Ohio troopers initially stopped a Dodge cargo van with Texas registration on I-75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation on Sept. 19, according to highway patrol officials.

Criminal indicators and an alert from a drug-sniffing K-9 prompted a probable cause search of the van.

During the search, troopers discovered 33 pounds of cocaine valued at approximately $1,073,000, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The driver, identified by authorities as 32-year-old Paige LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton, was booked at the Wood County Jail on drug possession and trafficking charges.

If convicted, the Florida woman could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

