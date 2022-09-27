Parma homes, cars damaged by BB gun

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on W. 54th Street are upset after several homes and vehicles were damaged by someone firing a BB gun over the weekend.

The damage was discovered Sunday morning.

Both of Sally Pedro-Caminero’s vehicles were struck; including, her 2023 Hyundai Palisade.

“There was glass all over the driveway, there was no moving it. There’s some BB holes in the back of the truck. I’ve only had it a month and a half, so that makes me super unhappy,” said Pedro-Caminero.

The family’s second car, a Ford Focus, also needs to be repaired.

Pedro-Caminero said the Ford has a couple of pellet holes in the side.

Their neighbor’s front door was also struck.

“They are pretty upset about it, now they have to replace their whole door,” said Pedro-Caminero.

At this time, Parma police said there are no arrests.

“We are definitely on high alert right now, I’d like to find the person who did it,” said Pedro-Caminero.

