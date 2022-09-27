Sentencing for woman convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer, will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.

On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of killing Officer Shane Bartek on Dec. 31, 2021 in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with the Fifth District.

McLoyd was 18 years old at the time of the crime.

“She was a terrorist on our streets,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

After the deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive, McLoyd fled the scene in Officer Bartek’s personal car.

Anthony Butler Jr. was arrested driving Bartek’s stolen vehicle several hours later after a police pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

On June 29, Butler pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Butler was sentenced to three years in prison.

McLoyd, who was taken into custody at a gas station several hours after the fatal shooting, did not take the stand in her own defense during the trial.

On Aug. 25, McLoyd was also convicted of five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for several unrelated crimes in Northeast Ohio between November and December 2021.

She will also be sentenced for those crimes Tuesday afternoon by Judge O’Donnell.

