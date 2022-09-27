2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Sentencing for woman convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek

Tamara McLoyd (Source: WOIO)
Tamara McLoyd (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer, will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.

On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of killing Officer Shane Bartek on Dec. 31, 2021 in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with the Fifth District.

Tamara McLoyd

McLoyd was 18 years old at the time of the crime.

“She was a terrorist on our streets,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Shane Bartek
Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)

After the deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive, McLoyd fled the scene in Officer Bartek’s personal car.

Tamara McLoyd
Tamara McLoyd

Anthony Butler Jr. was arrested driving Bartek’s stolen vehicle several hours later after a police pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Anthony Butler
Anthony Butler(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

On June 29, Butler pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Butler was sentenced to three years in prison.

McLoyd, who was taken into custody at a gas station several hours after the fatal shooting, did not take the stand in her own defense during the trial.

On Aug. 25, McLoyd was also convicted of five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for several unrelated crimes in Northeast Ohio between November and December 2021.

She will also be sentenced for those crimes Tuesday afternoon by Judge O’Donnell.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Juan Carlos Perez, 27, and Luis Carlos Candelairo, 30.
Gunman to be sentenced for killing 2 in 2021 shooting outside of Parma bar
Ronnie Briggs
27-year-old man shot, killed at Garfield Heights bar
Ohio troopers seize cocaine
Ohio troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine from Florida woman during traffic stop
Police say Bernice Blankenship was her step-father's caretaker when he died in 2021.
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death