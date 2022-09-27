2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Truck takes down wires in Oakwood Village, closes intersection

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck crashed into power lines Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a major intersection.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. at Oak Leaf Road and Broadway Avenue.

Oakwood accident
Oakwood accident((Source: WOIO))

Oakwood police said no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Oak Leaf Road is closed northbound at Alexander Road and southbound at Broadway Avenue.

Alexander Road is closed in both directions from Northfield Road to Fairoaks Road.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Early-morning crash on I-90
Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland
Donald Robinson III died Friday after being injured in a serious crash. Troopers say Donald’s...
Portage County community mourns 11-year-old student-athlete killed in crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Richland County man dies after single-car crash
Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday