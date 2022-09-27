Truck takes down wires in Oakwood Village, closes intersection

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck crashed into power lines Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a major intersection.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. at Oak Leaf Road and Broadway Avenue.

Oakwood accident ((Source: WOIO))

Oakwood police said no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Oak Leaf Road is closed northbound at Alexander Road and southbound at Broadway Avenue.

Alexander Road is closed in both directions from Northfield Road to Fairoaks Road.

