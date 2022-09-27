United flight attendants picket outside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport terminal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “What do we want?,” went the call during the protest.

“Respect!,” went the response, chanted by more than a dozen picketers.

“We’re short on schedulers, flight attendant support team,” said Melinda Beal, local spokesperson for the AFA.

The group staged 14 similar protests across the country claiming, according to FlightAware, United has experienced nearly 70,000 delays and almost 7,000 cancelations since May.

“We’ve experienced some unprecedented delays and cancellations and, quite frankly, the crews aren’t feeling supported,” said Beal, a flight attendant of 35 years. “The passengers have been telling us that they’re getting frustrated. Well, we stand with them. We are also frustrated.”

Some travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Tuesday morning said everything ran smoothly despite the claims of the picketers.

“We’ve flown from Fort Lauderdale and we had a great flight in, even with my dog, and hopefully we’re going to have a great flight out,” said Allison Solorzano.

19 News has reached out to corporate media relations at United, but have not heard back yet about the complains from the AFA .

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.