2 former East Cleveland officers arraigned for allegedly accepting bribes, falsifying police reports

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers accused of bribery and tampering with records are scheduled to be arraigned by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge on Wednesday morning.

Von Harris, 52, and 28-year-old Demarkco Johnson were recently indicted on charges for allegedly accepting bribes and falsifying police reports in summer 2018, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

Both Harris and Johnson provided an individual with falsified reports in exchange for cash payments outside of an East Cleveland gas station and the city’s police department on multiple occasions, investigators said.

The prosecutor’s office said the individual who received the doctored reports then planned on filing an insurance claim worth over $10,000.

Johnson, who currently works for the Euclid Police Department, was placed on administrative leave following the recent indictment.

