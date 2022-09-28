2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

2 former East Cleveland officers arraigned for allegedly accepting bribes, falsifying police reports

FILE - East Cleveland police cruisers
FILE - East Cleveland police cruisers(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers accused of bribery and tampering with records are scheduled to be arraigned by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge on Wednesday morning.

Von Harris, 52, and 28-year-old Demarkco Johnson were recently indicted on charges for allegedly accepting bribes and falsifying police reports in summer 2018, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

Both Harris and Johnson provided an individual with falsified reports in exchange for cash payments outside of an East Cleveland gas station and the city’s police department on multiple occasions, investigators said.

The prosecutor’s office said the individual who received the doctored reports then planned on filing an insurance claim worth over $10,000.

RELATED: East Cleveland police chief suspended after indictment for alleged financial crimes

Johnson, who currently works for the Euclid Police Department, was placed on administrative leave following the recent indictment.

This story will be updated.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Roby Stewart (Source: Facebook)
Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway
Last Friday Akron police said a suspect caught on a neighbor's surveillance video broke into...
Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors
Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors
Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors
Champion Police (file photo)
Threat found in bathroom stall of Champion Middle School, police say