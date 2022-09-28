2 Strong 4 Bullies
59-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

Daniel Stevens
Daniel Stevens(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Sept. 27 to help find 59-year-old Daniel Stevens, who was reported missing.

Stevens was described by police as 6′2″ tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.

Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Stevens or know where he may be.

